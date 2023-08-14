Hyderabad: Customs team foils gold smuggling attempt at RGIA

Rangareddy: The alertness and efficiency of the Airport Security Group (ASG) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport thwarted a smuggling attempt on Saturday. Acting on profiling and behaviour detection, a dedicated ASG team apprehended two individuals, identified as Shaik Khaja Rahematullah and Shaik Jani Basha. The duo had arrived from Riyadh via Muscat on Flight No- WI 0686/WY 0231.

During their investigation, the ASG team subjected the passengers’ belongings to a thorough examination using the Random X-BIS (Echo-5) machine.

This careful scrutiny revealed a suspicious image, prompting a closer inspection. The inspection unveiled approximately 1 kg of gold, valued at around Rs 60,000,00 concealed within a packet of dry fruits.

The ASG team then informed the customs officials, who arrived at the scene promptly. Both passengers, along with the concealed gold and their belongings, were taken into custody. Subsequently, the passengers and the seized items were handed over to RGIA customs for further necessary action.