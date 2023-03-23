Hyderabad: CV Anand fetes two officers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Wednesday felicitated Harishchandra Reddy, Inspector, Punjagutta, and Karunakar Reddy, sub-inspector, Banjara Hills, for their best efforts to save lives of ABVP students who tried to besiege Pragati Bhavan on March 21.

The timely response by the officers averted a major mishap and saved 16 lives near Khairtabad, Anand stated.