Hyderabad: Cyber crime cops arrest man for matrimonial fraud

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Cyberabad Cyber Crime apprehended a person involved in matrimonial fraud and extortion of money from people by creating fake accounts on social media and luring Rs 14 lakh from a victim. Maram Ashok Reddy (23) created a fake profile impersonating a woman under the name ‘Praneetha Reddy’ on Snap Chat. He used the profile to approach victims. Through a fabricated story, he managed to extort Rs 14 lakh from a victim, citing urgent financial needs.

Following a complaint, the police registered three cases and took up an investigation. According to cybercrime police, Reddy received requests, approached the victim as a girl, and initiated a virtual relationship through chat.

He deceived the victim on the pretext of friendship, love, and later marriage and made him totally believe it by sending pictures. He exploited this trust to fabricate urgent needs for money to start a business and ensnared the victim in a web of deceit until the heartbreaking realisation of being deceived. The accused used the amount to play online games.

The investigation revealed that Reddy was spending money in gaming/betting applications like Silverbet777.com, 99 Exch.com, Teen Patti Gold, 1 X Bet, Bet Winner, Dash Rummy, and Melbet.

The Cyberabad Police Commissioner issued an advisory for citizens to exercise caution when engaging in online matrimonial alliances, which included, “Always verify the authenticity of online profiles, report any suspicious activity to the police immediately through the toll-free number 1930, and lodge a complaint in the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). Watch out for suspicious behaviour such as professing love too quickly, refusing to meet in person or via video chat, or constantly asking for money.”

‘If you suspect someone is a scammer, research their name, photos, and any other details they've provided. Scammers often use fake identities, and a quick search can reveal inconsistencies. If you encounter a potential scammer, report them to the dating platform and the relevant authorities. This helps protect others from falling victim to the same scam’.

‘Stay informed about the latest scams and techniques used by fraudsters. Awareness is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself. If you've been a victim of a matrimonial scam, don't hesitate to seek support from friends, family, or professional counsellors. It's important to address any emotional or financial repercussions.’