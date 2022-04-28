Hyderabad: Cyclist embarks on a mission to 'Save Soil'

Hyderabad: A long-distance cyclist from Jangaon, 32-year-old Kothapalli Nagaraju, has cycled over 2,000 km covering 33 districts in the State to create awareness on 'Save Soil', global campaign launched by Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation.

The ten-day cycle ride began on April 17 from Necklace Road and ended on April 26 at Uppal. "The event was flagged off by Marri Laxman Reddy, chairman, Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology, at People's Plaza," said Nagaraju.

He was supported by volunteers from the Isha foundation at every step on his way. Nagaraju has been honoured at various places, including Nizamabad, Lions Club in Warangal, and also by the Indian Medical Association. As his journey in Hyderabad reached its final stage, the closing ceremony was held at Uppal. Nagraju was welcomed by Isha volunteers. The work of Nagaraju is commendable, said people at the ceremony.