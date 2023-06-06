Live
Hyderabad: Cyclists in awe of Secunderabad Clock Tower
Secunderabad: The cycling tours to historical locations being organized by the Hyderabad Cycling Revolution and Happy Hyderabad on Tuesday visited the Big Ben of Secunderabad.
Giving the historical significance of the Secunderabad Clock Tower, tour team lead Dev Ranjan, who is a software engineer, said, "This clock tower is to Secunderabad what Charminar is to Hyderabad."
Despite the bustling thoroughfares, the towering structure stands in all its glory, which is aptly restored during the 200 Years of Secunderabad. It's worth a leisurely visit.
