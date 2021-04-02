Hyderabad: Dance festival begins in city tomorrow

Khairatabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going to organise anine-day Hyderabad Dance Festival from April 3 to 4.

Addressing media persons on behalf of the Hyderabad Dance Festival, actress Faria Abdullah of 'Jaathiratnalu' fame expressed her excitement and urged dance enthusiasts to participate in the workshops as audience – live or online.

The festival, in its first edition, brings together panel discussions, workshops and performances for professionals, enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

Arvind Kumar, the Metropolitan Commissioner, expressed happiness in supporting the dance festival and said that,"Hyderabad has always been at the forefront of the performing arts. Sham-E-Hyderabad is one such event in which dancers of repute –Padmashri and Sangeet NatakAkademi awardees – will be performing for the people."

Maheshwari, part of the organising team, said, "I have been lucky to witness growth of this beautiful city every year. I'm excited about the event." The other two founders of the Hyderabad Dance Festival - Mohit Sridhar, a Kathak icon, and Vaibhav Kumar Modi, a Kathak student and a lover of the arts –are hopeful of beautiful dance creations during the festival.

The festival is poised to project Hyderabad as a global stage where on every year the best can come forward to celebrate dance and the spirit of Hyderabad. Flash mobs would be performing during the two-day event at various locations in the city.

Information on all workshops, panel discussions and performances that are a part of the festival can be found on their website hyddancefestival.com or in the social media handles and don't miss this opportunity.