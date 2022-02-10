Hyderabad: Deccan Heritage Academy urges govt to develop Devarakonda as tourist spot

Hyderabad: The Deccan Heritage Academy Chairman Vedakumar Manikonda on Wednesday said that the Academy would represent the State government to undertake conservation plans and comprehensive documentation for the Devarakonda Fort and its historic relics for developing the site as a tourism destination.

Vedakumar along with members of Devarakonda Durgam Protection Committee visited the Devarakonda Fort on Wednesday. He said that "Devarakonda Fort is one of the important historical sites in Nalgonda district. Devarakonda' means the hill of the Gods. The fort is located spectacularly which connects the highest seven hills. It is a prominent fortified defensive structure of the rulers of Recherla Padma Nayaka Velama dynasty that ruled for 157 years in this region later Kakatiyas." The fort houses a picturesque water body and a well that 'never went dry'. It supplied drinking water to the residents even during droughts. The fort which covers more than 500 acres has crop lands, canals, wells, sesame seeds, koneru, beautiful buildings and gardens. This fortification is known for its engineering brilliance encompassed by seven slopes with some awesome rocks, stones and woodlands. The structure of the fort is built with strong walls and doors by the rulers that are impenetrable to the enemy.

Vedakumar expressed happiness over the work undertaken by the Heritage of Telangana, Tourism, municipal departments for conserving and beautifying the Fort by sanctioning funds and for the construction of a recreation park spread across five acres on the premises. It is the mission of "Devarakonda Durgam Protection Committee' and Civil Society to safeguard and promote Tourism. With the support of Municipality and District Administration the DDPC is regularly hoisting cultural programmes and heritage walks to disseminate the history of Devarakonda Fort. S Dhananjaiah, Vanam Chandramouli, Yousuf Farhan, PJ Samson, Namrita, Gajula Ramesh, Laxman, Bucchaiah, Murari Qaderaiah and others were present.