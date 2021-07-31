Hyderabad: Delhi Public School, Nacharam makes it to top once again

Hyderabad: The management of Delhi Public School, Nacharam congratulated 380 students of Class 12 and the teachers who have put up an exemplary performance in AISSCE (2020-2021) Board examinations and achieved 100% pass percentage!

The school topper from the Science stream is Lakavath Sai Kiran with 491- 98.2%, the Commerce topper is Maanyatha A Rohra with 489 – 97.8% and the Humanities toppers are G Siri Reddy and Ayiti Srihasa with 488 – 97.6%.

The far reaching vision of Chairman M.Komaraiah, Director Pallavi, Principal Sunitha S Rao and Sr. Vice Principal Nandita Sunkara has seen fruition this year through outstanding results. Toppers have scored centum and 99 in all the subjects.

The school proudly showcased 49 students with 95% and above and 132 students with 90% and above and 332 students with 80% and above and 380 students with 70% and above.