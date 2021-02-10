Hyderabad: Demand to include pulses under PDS

Secunderabad: With price rise of pulses, white card-holders are demanding the government to include pulses along with other items in the Public Distribution System (PDS).

They have pointed out that the prices of pulses and other essential commodities are increasing day by day. The price hike of pulses has affected marginalised society and the farming sector, as they are hardly making any profits. Social activists and white card-holders say it would be better if pulses are included in PDS.

"It would be better if the State government includes pulses, oil and millets in PDS. Prices are skyrocketing. We are unable to afford them. If pulses are added in PDS the poor would benefit as they can have protein diet food", said V Padma, a resident of Chintal.

"Only during the lockdown, that too only once, pulses were distributed in FP shops. Due to the current pandemic and financial crisis we are already suffering a lot and unable to afford pulses and other essential commodities, as prices of these commodities are too high. Along with rice, it would be better if the State government adds pulses in PDS," said R Sravanthi, a resident of Shapurnagar.

"The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, removed commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, from the list of essential commodities. It is the main reason that prices have increased. Due to this the marginalised community people are the main sufferers. It would be better if the State government includes pulses in PDS as it would benefit the poor," said SQ Masood, a social activist.

"Pulses are a good source of protein. A relative increase in prices of pulses would most likely distort spending and consumption decisions. This would lead to perpetuate reliance on a staple-based, protein-deficient diet. The profit farmers earn form pulses is very low.

According to me for the white card-holders the State government should get pulses through PDS. If the State government includes pulses in PDS many poor people would benefit. Even the farming sector would benefit," said Vissa Kiran Kumar, a State committee member of the Rythu Swarajya Vedika.

"Thirty to forty per cent of Indian population is unable to consume pulses due to their high price. Also, they are around 10-15 varieties of pulses that includes toordal, redgram, rajma, which is cultivated across the country. Raising of some varieties of pulses has slowly decreased.

Only toordal is cultivated. Many farmers have stopped cultivating pulses, as they are not earning any profit," said Dr Narasimha Reddy Donthi, public policy expert.