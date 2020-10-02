Hyderabad: Dengue, Malaria threat looms large on Old City

Hyderabad: While the city is fighting hard to curtail the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities are fearing an outbreak of vector-borne diseases. The prevailing weather conditions and poor sanitation are the main causes for the mosquito-borne diseases including dengue and Malaria.

Come rains and the poor sanitation in several parts of the Old City are in news as always. From water stagnation to potholes and piles of garbage on roads, monsoon woes are common in all areas during monsoon. Already people are coping with pandemic, the rains and now the insect-borne diseases have affected the normal life common man.

According to reports, there is a dip in vector-borne diseases compared to previous years, however the authorities have notified the government to make dengue tests mandatory in all government hospitals.

"Although, there is a dip in dengue and malaria cases, but the mosquito menace is high and there is no sanitation drive," said Mohammed Ahmed, Vice President, TDP, Greater Hyderabad Minority cell.

Following the heavy downpour, water stagnation and piles of garbage with poor sanitation could be witnessed in several areas including Talabkatta, Moghalpura, Lal Darwaza, Yakutpura, Malakpet, Himmatpura, Shalibanda, Bahadurpura, Chandrayanagutta, Barkas, Hafez Baba Nagar, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Falaknuma and other areas including Mehdipatnam, Asif Nagar, Mallepally, Langer Houz, Tolichowki etc. these areas are severely affected by poor sanitation and high insect menace," he added.

The residents here are requesting the authorities for lifting of garbage, fogging and sanitisation drives. "Even after recent rains, there is no lifting of garbage for 3-4 days, no sweeping on roads, no desilting in open nalas, etc, in Old City areas. Several complaints have been registered but all in vain," said Mohammed Moinuddin, a resident of Talabkatta.

"At the road near railway track there are 4-5 bins full of garbage, and due to rains the road has become worst. There is no place to pass through, we residents are suffering a lot due to not lifting of garbage," he added.

Water hyacinth in water bodies

There are several water bodies in Karwan Constituency including Shah Hatim Lake, Langer Houz lake, Hakeempet Kunta Lake, Jamali Kunta etc. These lakes always remain filled with garbage and filth, the water hyacinth provides an ideal breeding ground for mosquitos.

"The Langar Houz lake and Shah Hatim Lake are surrounded by residential colonies where health-related issues like malaria, dengue and other vector-borne diseases are on the rise," said Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri, a Congress leader.