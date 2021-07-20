Hyderabad: Denizens in low-lying areas stare at water-borne diseases

Hyderabad: Heavy rains on Sunday that caused large-scale water-logging in several low-lying areas across the city due to overflowing nalas, increased the risk and fear of vector-borne diseases.



Incessant rain battered many colonies and localities. After the water was drained out from many areas on Monday, carcasses of drowned animals surfaced at Macca Colony, Chintalkunta, Ramana Colony, Sri Sai Colony, Ahmed Nagar and First Lancer.

Apart from carcasses, tonnes of garbage piled up in affected areas are still stanching. They have become breeding grounds for mosquitos.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Mohan Gupta of a private hospital said, "During rains, most common diseases like malaria, typhoid, dysentery, cholera and many other water-borne diseases are spread as both the sewage and drinking water are getting mixed."

Amid the Covid pandemic, the uncleared garbage and carcasses of animals have created fear of contracting infections among residents.

"There are many carcasses of dogs and pigs lying in the nala, These animals were washed away in the recent rain that caused flood-like situation in First Lancer area leaving behind the foul smell. And if they are not cleared before the next rains they might gush in houses with rain water," said Faizan of First

Lancer in a video which went viral on Twitter shared by Hakku Initiative, a team of six people from the city, who are identifying and visiting flood-prone areas.

People living close to nalas and in low-lying areas near lakes urge the civic body to immediately take up a clean drive and clear garbage along with carcasses.

Jillelaguda area of LB Nagar was also flooded with sewage along with rain water after heavy rains last weekend. The residents alleged that the nala fencing has not been repaired and is posing a threat to innocent children's lives playing on street.

Meanwhile Health experts feared that there is an increased risk of people contracting diseases like wound infections and conjunctivitis, besides ear, nose, and throat infections through direct contact with polluted water. Also, diarrheal diseases, jaundice, viral fevers, cold and typhoid are some of the most common ailments that occur when people consume untreated water, they added.