Hyderabad: Dental docs raise red flag about rampant quackery

Hyderabad: The All India Dental Students Association (AIDSA) and the All India Dental Surgeons Association (AIDSA - Surgeons Wing) have submitted formal letters to all state Dental Council of India (DCI) offices demanding immediate and strict action against individuals practicing dental quackery across the country.

In a statement, AIDSA president Dr MD Manzur emphasised the urgent need to eradicate dental quackery in India. He stated that unqualified practitioners pose severe risks to public health and tarnish the credibility of the dental profession. He said that these quacks pose severe health risks to the public. Dental quacks often fail to sterilize instruments properly, leading to the transmission of serious infections such as Hepatitis B, C, and HIV. There is a risk of cancer as incorrect treatments and the use of substandard materials have resulted in several patients developing oral cancers and other severe complications.

Dr Manzoor said that unqualified practitioners lack the necessary training, often misdiagnosing conditions and performing hazardous procedures that can cause permanent damage. The AIDSA urged every state government to follow the example set by the Telangana State Medical Council in combating quackery. The proactive measures taken by Telangana serve as a model for effective regulation and enforcement against unqualified practitioners. Both associations appealed to the government, health authorities, and the general public to support the cause against dental quackery, stressing the importance of seeking treatment only from registered and qualified dental professionals.