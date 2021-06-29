Hyderabad: DEO warns private schools over collection of fees

Hyderabad: District Education Officer Sushinder Rao warned stringent action against private schools and corporate educational institutions if they fail to comply with government orders of fee regulation and even if they cause trouble for fees to the parents and students.



Rangareddy District and Zonal Education Department officials participated in a meeting with private school correspondents at the community hall in Nagole under the patronage of local MLA Devireddy Sudhir Reddy in LB Nagar Constituency.

He said that the programme was set up after people complained that they were getting into trouble. Last year school fees were not paid and now parents are harassed to pay full fees of both last year and this year as well and in case they fail to do so the children are barred from online classes. The district education officer said that action would be taken if the ownership of all the schools did not comply with the provisions of GO 46.

"Private schools and corporate schools must also adhere to the rules of the government. If fees are not paid, the schools cannot remove the students from online classes," said DEO Sushinder Rao.