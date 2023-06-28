Hyderabad: DGP chairs police training arrangements meet in city

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday directed that all arrangements should be made to train the 14,881 police constables who will be newly recruited in the 28 police training centres of the State. DGP held a video conference with the principals of all the police training colleges in the State regarding the arrangements. Training Department IG Tarun Joshi also participated in this video conference.

Anjani Kumar said that after the formation of Telangana State, the government has given utmost priority to the maintenance of peace and security in the State, and as part of this, 11,023 in 2018 and 16,282 police constables and sub-inspectors have been appointed in 2020.

“As the recruitment process of new police constables and sub-inspectors has come to the final stage by the Telangana Police Recruitment Board these training programmes will be started during September and October”.

He said that 33 per cent reservation has been made for women in police appointments in Telangana unlike any other State in the country. The police academy in Hyderabad has the highest quality police training material.

DGP informed that arrangements should be made to impart training for 653 trainees in Telangana Police Academy, 650 in PTC Amberpet, 1000 in Warangal, 442 in Karimnagar, 250 each in CTC Hyderabad, Medchal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad, Warangal and for 400 trainees in TS Special Police Battalion Yousufguda, 450 trainees in Kondapur, 350 in Dichpally, 325 in Mancherial. Anjani Kumar instructed the PTC officials to keep ready all facilities in infrastructure, materials required for training, accommodation and other requirements before the commencement of the training programme.

He said that funds are being provided for repairs to buildings, white wash, facilities of toilets, reading rooms etc. Special arrangements should be made for the training of female trainee police constables. Steps are being taken immediately to fill the vacancies in police training colleges, he added.

The DGP felt that if the new entrants are given good quality training, they will serve the society well for the next 30 to 35 years. He said that PTC principals should be role models for the officers and staff of the organization. By imparting good training, the society can be served best.