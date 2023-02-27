Hyderabad: DGP high-level huddle discusses security measures for G-20 meet

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar on Monday said that the relevant departments would work in coordination to successfully organise the G-20 Sub-Committee on Financial Inclusion Global Partnership meeting to be held on March 6 and 7 in Hyderabad.

A review meeting was held with the senior officials of various departments at the DGP's office on Monday on the security arrangements for the G-20 sub-committee meetings to be held in the city. Additional DGs Sanjay Kumar Jain, Abhilash Bist, Director of Protocol Arvinder Singh, Director of Culture Department Harikrishna and senior officials of various departments attended this meeting. On this occasion, the DGP said that the most prestigious G-20 Sub-Committee Financial Inclusion Global Partnership meeting (GPFI) will be held in Marchfirst week in the city. He ordered to take the most stringent security measures for these meetings.

A lot of coordination between various departments is required for the organisation of these meetings which will enhance the image of Telangana state, Anjani Kumar said that a special command control centre will be set up in the HICC where these meetings will take place and operational control centres will be set up in the hotels where the delegates will stay and in the areas they will visit. He said that a special commanding officer will be appointed in each centre.

Hyderabad Police Additional CPs Vikram Singh Mann, Sudhir Babu, Cyberabad Joint CP Avinash Mohanty, Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah, CSFS discussed traffic control, issuance of special identity cards to delegates, special entry for delegates at the airport, setting up of appropriate signage board etc. P. Abhishek, NDRF Assistant Commandant Damodar Singh, Airport Authority of India CSO Bharat Kandar, MSG officers Alok Bist, Sukharam Bandit and other officers participated.