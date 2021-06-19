Hyderabad: Dilapidated buildings on GHMC radar

Hyderabad: With the onset of Monsoon the town planning officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) prepares an action plan to deal with the old and dilapidated buildings in its limits, however in the previous year the civic body had identified 575 dilapidated buildings and demolished 231 buildings and structurally repaired 129 buildings.

There are 215 buildings balance for action that were identified in the previous year by the civic body and this year the officials identified approximately 240 dilapidated structures and action will be taken according to the structural stability.

The civic body is preparing an action plan for taking up a special drive for demolition of dangerous buildings and dilapidated structures and ensured action on all the balance structures.

In case of most dangerous structures as precautionary measures shall be taken such as vacation of inmates, sealing of buildings, barricading around the structure and displaying the notice cautioning the public not to move around the structures, said GHMC official.

GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar instructed the town planning officials to take action on such buildings and stall excavation of cellars during monsoon.

In the last four years the civic body has demolished 1300-1400 such dilapidated buildings.