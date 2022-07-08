Hyderabad: Dilapidated old library at Budvel to be renovated soon

Rajendranagar: In the absence of proper monitoring, the dilapidated building with failing walls of the old library building at Budvel under Rajendranagar has now become an active threat to the lives of people living close to the structure. The building was left abandoned after the construction of a new building right next to the old structure in 2012.

Built in 1975-almost 38 years ago in united Andhra Pradesh, the building is now fully covered with unwanted shrubs all over the walls while the invading roots turned the walls completely feeble to stand by its own. As a result, the whole structure was turned into a haunted house and sounds death knell given the frequent monsoon showers these days.

The cracks that have developed over the years all over the wall have already caused a lot of damage to the fortifications and now the threat to lives of people living close to the structure has reached to a level of disaster given the frequent showers being witnessed in the area ever since the monsoon sets into motion.

Taking cognisance of the worn-out old library building at Ambedkarnagar in Budvel, Kolan Subhash Reddy, the former Co-Option Member of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) made a visit to the building and took stock of the situation. He was accompanied by former Chairman SC Cell Jalingam Estari and National President of the Educational Wing of Schedule Caste Right protection Society Pacha Srinivasulu.

The senior leader went around the room of the structure and felt deep regret over the state of the building that served the people of Rajendranagar for years before being thrown into the oblivion. Owing to the condition of the library Pacha Srinivasulu apprised Subhash Reddy about the funds being sanctioned for the renovation of the obsolete structure and the pending works.

"We have brought the matter to the notice of State Education Sabitha Indra Reddy and the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha. Funds of Rs nine lakh has been sanctioned for the facelift of the old library. The restoration of the library would help extend the space further to accommodate more visitors. The tender process has already begun to award contract for the renovation works as it needs to be expedite at least for the sake of lives of the people living around," informed Srinivasulu.

After giving a patience hearing to the issue, Subhash Reddy assured that he would take the matter to the notice of authorities concern again and the minister concerned for an early resolve of the issue.