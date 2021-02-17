Hyderabad: Disabled persons demand approval of pending loans

Nampally: Members of the Disabled Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Tuesday demonstrated at all Collectorates across the State demanding immediate approval of about 6,000 pending loan applications and to protest the TRS government's 'anti-disabled welfare policies'.

According to Muthineni Veerayya, chairman, State Congress Disabled wing and JAC Steering Committee chairman, leaders of the demonstrators submitted memoranda to the collectors listing their grievances/demands.

In a statement later Veerayya criticised the government for keeping the loan applications in abeyance for three years and later saying they should be submitted online. He said about 10,000 disabled are learnt to have applied online so far, while pointing out that the loan units sanctioned by the administration were inadequate to meet the demands of about 17,000 applicants.

The government stand, he stated, amounted to neglecting disabled welfare and violation of the relevant act. The Congress leader threatened to lay siege to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's official residence, Pragathi Bhavan, if the government did not change its stand and clear the pending loan applications.