Hyderabad district gets new Collector L Sharman
Highlights
The Telangana government has appointed new collector for Hyderabad district.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed new collector for Hyderabad district.
Nagarkurnool Collector L Sharman has been transferred and posted as Hyderabad district magistrate, relieving the incumbent Sweta Mohanty. She is going on study leave for one year.
Nagarkurnool Additional Collector M Manu Chowdary was placed in full additional charge (FAC) as the collector.
Medak Collector S Harish was given FAC as Medchal-Malkajigiri, reliving Swetha Mohanty.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story