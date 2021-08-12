Hyderabad district gets new Collector L Sharman

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed new collector for Hyderabad district.

Nagarkurnool Collector L Sharman has been transferred and posted as Hyderabad district magistrate, relieving the incumbent Sweta Mohanty. She is going on study leave for one year.

Nagarkurnool Additional Collector M Manu Chowdary was placed in full additional charge (FAC) as the collector.

Medak Collector S Harish was given FAC as Medchal-Malkajigiri, reliving Swetha Mohanty.