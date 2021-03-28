Hyderabad: Do not conduct admission tests, government tells private schools

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday warned the corporate educational institutions against conducting admission-cum-scholarship tests illegally.

Following the complaints received by the Directorate of School Education, a meeting was held with the management of Sri Chaitanya and Narayana Schools with the Regional Joint Director of School Education, Hyderabad on Saturday. The two schools were told to not to conduct the admission-cum-scholarship test, scheduled on March 28.

Referring to the Right to Education, 2009 provisions, the schools' management was told that the capitation fee and screening procedure for admission were in violation under the said Act. Further, the State government has issued directions to all the educational institutions, private and government, in Telangana except medical colleges to remain closed till further orders. The institutions were permitted to conduct classes online and distance mode. Against this backdrop, the two schools were asked not to conduct the admission-cum-entrance tests scheduled on March 28, until further orders.