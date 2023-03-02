Hyderabad: Doctor, traffic constable feted by government for saving two lives

Hyderabad: A doctor and a traffic constable who saved two precious lives while performing their duties by doing important CPR during a heart stroke were felicitated by the government on Wednesday.

Warangal District Medical and Health officer Dr Venkata Ramana and constable Rajashekhar were felicitated by Health Minister T Harish Rao, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy during the inauguration of CPR training programme at GVK-EMRI.

Dr. Ramana was on duty in the 'Prajavani' programme in the collector's office in Warangal. Suddenly an aged woman fell unconscious in the meeting hall. On noticing this, he rushed and provided cardiopulmonary resuscitation and saved her life. Dr. Ramana said he had saved three lives so far. The DMHO recalled how he had saved a man from snake-bite in Warangal during his service. He stressed on the need to have a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, avoiding food with carbohydrates and fats. "Healthy lifestyle will keep diseases kilometres away from people", he said.

The traffic constable attached to Rajendranagar police station gave CPR to a citizen and saved his life. His gesture was applauded by many after the video of his doing CPR went viral on social media. Rajashekhar said police personnel are taught CPR during their training. When he saw a person unconscious, he could do CPR as he had experience of doing it. He said everyone should learn this so that they can save precious lives.