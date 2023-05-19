Hyderabad: Doors shut on Guru Nanak, Sreenidhi varsities students

Hyderabad: Are students of Guru Nanak and Sreenidhi Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) claiming to have university status not eligible to apply for postgraduate studies in any of the state universities in Telangana? Are they not eligible to apply for any of the government jobs of Telangana and quasi-state government entities?



According to sources in the education department, students admitted to Guru Nanak and Sreenidhi HEIs and awarded undergraduate or postgraduate degrees with the seal of ‘Guru Nanak University” and “Shreenidhi University are not eligible to apply for postgraduate courses and doctoral degrees in the universities like Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Osmania, Kakatiya and other state universities.

This situation makes the students passing out from these two HEIs claiming to have got university tag under Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2018, as amended on September 13, 2022, not eligible to pursue higher studies in the same state which accorded them university status.

Speaking to The Hans India, a top official claimed not only admission into higher studies those students issued such degrees are not eligible to apply for Telangana State Service Commission (TSPSC). Or any other government job where degree qualification is a prerequisite, an applicant, as per the rules, should possess a ‘recognised degree’ for applying for jobs.

Given this position, undergraduate and postgraduate awardees from both the HEIs are not eligible even to apply for a clerk job in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), water board, RTC and any such quasi-government organisations.

Further, citing a case precedent, the sources said, Earlier, a prominent private university had admitted students in B.Tech courses in more than 15 sections in a single academic year. It was in gross violation of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) norms. Students with degrees awarded from the private university in question admitted them violating the AICTE norms have been found to apply for M.Tech in the JNTU-H and its affiliated colleges under the management quotas. Similar cases were also found in the case of some applying for M.B.A courses.

Admissions of such candidates were rejected as being AICTE, and UGC recognised Higher Educational Institutions- JNTU-H, and any state universities in Telangana cannot admit them. Top officials from that university had approached the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and the state education department (SED). Raising serious objections for rejecting admissions to the students awarded degrees by their university.

However, they were told bluntly not to make an issue out of it after committing gross violations of AICTE norms. The private university officials were warned against dragging it, as it might result in irreparable loss to the future of those students who were admitted in violation of the AICTE norms and awarded degrees. Also, their university’s reputation would be dented, besides cutting a sorry face in public, the sources added.