Hyderabad: DPDO to hold SPARSH outreach programme

Hyderabad: The Defence Pension Disbursement Office (DPDO) at Mudford, Secunderabad, under the aegis of Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, will be conducting 'SPARSH outreach programme' for the benefit of defence pensioners on December 28 at 10:30 am.

T Jayasheelan, Indian Defence Accounts Service, Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, will be gracing the occasion. All defence and defence family pensioners were requested to attend the programme in order to spread awareness about the newly introduced pension system- SPARSH (System for Pension Administration (Raksha)).

Pensioners can also lodge in their grievances related to SPARSH at the venue. According to a senior Defence Wing officer pensioners were also requested to bring in their Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, copy of Pension Payment Order (PPO), SPARSH PPO number (if available), bank passbook.