Hyderabad: Dr Evita Fernandez to be awarded Yudhvir Memorial Award

Hyderabad: The 29th Yudhvir Foundation Memorial Award would be conferred to Dr Evita Fernandez, for her 'selfless and compassionate' work in the field of maternal healthcare and contribution to the empowerment of women'. According to a press release, she is the Managing Trustee of the Fernandez Hospital Educational and Research Foundation and Chairperson of Fernandez Foundation.

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will confer the award on Friday April 30, at 11.30am in a private virtual ceremony. The award includes a citation and an honorarium of Rs 1 lakh.

Dr Evita Fernandez, a reputed and respected obstetrician has experience for over three decades, besides she holds fellowship of Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, London. As Chairperson of Fernandez Foundation, her primary focus has been on women. She personally ensures that woman-centric care is provided at all the five hospital units, which delivers 10,000 babies a year. An annual award function is to be held on Aptil 30, on the occasion of birth anniversary of late Yudhvir, a noted journalist and founder of the Hindi Milap, a popular daily in Hyderabad.