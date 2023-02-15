Hyderabad: Drug racket busted, seven held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) sleuths on Tuesday apprehended seven people including a woman software professional for allegedly involving in peddling and transportation of drugs. The police seized 204 grams of MDMA, four mobile phones and a car from them.

The arrested were identified as Jatin Bhalchandra Bhalerao (36), Javed Shamshair Ali Siddiquie (34), Junaid Shaik Shamshuddin (28), Vikas Mohan Kodmur (33), Emmanul Osondu (34), Sana Khan (34) and Harsh Mahajan (44).

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, C V Anand on Tuesday said the drug racket was busted after police arrested Sana Khan, who works with a software company and resides in Kondapur.

The drug peddler Jatin Bhalchandra developed contacts with a peddler Javed Shamshair both from Mumbai for buying MDMA drug for lesser price of Rs 1500 per gram. He used to sell the same for higher price of Rs 3000 per gram to the needy customers and Rs 2000 per gram to other sub-peddlers namely Sana Khan and Harsh Mahajan of Hyderabad, who visits Mumbai for purchase of drugs. Subsequently, they sell the same drug to the needy consumers in Hyderabad at a price of Rs 7,000 per gram.

Jatin procures cocaine from one Nigerian National drug peddler by name Emmanuel Osondu, who has been arrested by the Bahadurpura police station.

"Sana along with her friend Harsh Mahajan, who is into hotel business, were procuring MDMA from Mumbai at a price of Rs 10 lakh per kg and selling it to local consumers. She was into the illegal business for nearly three years and regularly sourced the synthetic drug from Mumbai and sold it in the city at a higher price," said C V Anand.

Jatin Bhalchandra of Mumbai is the main supplier of the MDMA and had even appointed agents to transport the drug to other cities and paid them Rs 50,000 for a trip. We have found 111 persons who had purchased the drug from Jatin and Javed Shamshair Ali for consumption.

"Sana Khan was also selling the drug to her close contacts and earning huge money. To cover up her illegal activities she was working at the software company," said the police commissioner. The Hyderabad police commissioner said the drug cartels from Mumbai are now focusing on the city drug market. "The Mumbai police are well informed about drug related activities originating from there. We have been assured of all possible support and with their cooperation we will collectively work to weed out the menace," he said.