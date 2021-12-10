Hyderabad: Drugs cases will be taken seriously, says top police brass

Hyderabad: The police top brass is leaving no stone unturned to banish the menace of drugs from society. For this reason, officers at PS level are being instructed on a regular basis. Also, seminars are being held to educate the officers on drug-related cases and how to react when an offender is caught and under which sections can he be booked and how to conduct further investigation.



Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, said, "We have invited officers from the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and trained our officers only to ensure that those at station level should be able to comprehend and act against drug peddlers. Apart from that, we have also asked SHOs to utilise the NDPS provisions carefully because the officers should be able to identify drugs and book sections accordingly."

"We have also instructed officers to conduct regular raids at places of doubt and keep a tight vigil on drug-users and transporters in order to ensure that we achieve a drug-free society. To ensure such society we have to make sure that even the civil society bodies will act with us and help us whenever they get information on drugs. With their help we can achieve this target," he states confidently.

Another officer from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, said, "We began the process of training our officers with the help of DRI officials who are experts in the subject related to drugs. They keep a close watch on drug-related cases and also inform us and take our help in raiding the spots of drug peddlers. Hence, for this reason, we have taken their help; also trained our officers as their expertise will help is in cracking drug-related cases."

He added, "Since we have taken the help of DRI officers we have been able to tackle drug- related cases in a much better way. Their expertise has helped our officers to identify a potential threat and neutralize it. We also get regular updates from various departments on drug peddlers and transportations. So far, we have arrested more than 100 persons in drugs-related cases and have raided several places in the city and intercepted hundreds of vehicles in order to curb the drug menace; will keep continuing it until we achieve a drug-free society."