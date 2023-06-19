Hyderabad: Dual case, Customs officials seize gold from passengers at RGIA

Hyderabad: The Customs Air Intelligence officers at the RGI Airport Shamshabad caught a male passenger arriving from Dubai and seized gold from his possession.

The passenger was found to be carrying a plastic box with brown powder that appeared to be a milk drink mix for kids. However, on thorough verification and questioning, it was found that the brown powder actually was powdered gold, said the officials. Officials recovered 127g gold worth Rs 7.7 lakh. Further investigation is in progress.

In another case, based on information, one female passenger who arrived from Dubai on an Emirates flight was intercepted by customs at the RGIA. On checking, it was found that she had concealed in her undergarments, a packet containing gold paste and two small chains total gold weighing 726g worth over Rs 45 lakh was seized.

