Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu gets boating facility, floating restaurant

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the boating facility and floating restaurant at Durgam Cheruvu on Tuesday.

The Tourism Minister along with Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy, MP G Ranjeeth Reddy and MLA A Gandhi inaugurated the facilities. He said that as per the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Tourism Corporation was developing the sector in the State.

Stating that there were many tourist places in the State, he said the aim of the government was to make the State a hub for historical and heritage sites, vast eco parks, tribal, temple, Buddhist sites and also medical tourism.

Srinivas Goud said that many tourist places were getting developed at the irrigation project sites. Already, there were tourist sites at Laknavaram, Somasila, Bhuddavanam in Nagarjunasagar, KCR Eco-tourism park in Mahabubnagar, Anantagiri Hills and other places.