Hyderabad E-Mobility week from Feb 5 to 11

Hyderabad: Telangana is all set to host the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week from 5th -11th February 2023, which will showcase global leaders, eminent academicians, business leaders and policymakers discussing the future of sustainable mobility.

This will also showcase the global EV ecosystem and provide a platform for the world to witness the strengths and capabilities of the global electric vehicle industry, along with significant international participation.

Speaking about the E-Mobility week, Minister KT Rama Rao said, "With the Hyderabad E-Mobility week, Telangana is all set to showcase its prowess in the EV segment to the world. We were one of the first states to launch the electric vehicle and energy storage policy, and the state, being a pioneer in adopting sustainability, also aims to be an attractive investment destination in the EV segment."

"As Telangana drives the faster adoption of electric vehicles, it aspires to be not just self-sufficient, but also a global hub for electric vehicles and energy storage systems' manufacturing. We are delighted to host the E-Mobility Week in our state," added KTR.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) said, "Telangana has created a friendly environment for the domestic and global EV companies to come and set up their base in the state and the Hyderabad E-Mobility week resonates with the government's vision of spearheading the electric vehicle revolution in the country."

It includes RALL-E Hyderabad (5 Feb), Mobility Next Hyderabad (6 Feb), CASE StartUp Challenge (7 Feb), Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023 (8,9,10 Feb) and Hyderabad E-Prix (10 and 11 Feb).The much-awaited Hyderabad E-Prix, the first ever formula E-race in India, will take place over two days. Formula E is the premier electric single seater racing series in the world governed by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

Telangana is one of the first states in India to launch a progressive Electric Vehicle & Energy Storage Systems Policy as it has a growing technology footprint which also welcomed numerous global IT players to the state.