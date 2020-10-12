Hyderabad: Eatala Rajender assures end to 108 Ambulance staff woes soon

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Sunday stated that all the problems of 108 Ambulance employees would be solved after the cabinet sub-committee submits its report to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Health Minister was speaking at a meeting of 108 Ambulance staff at the Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. The Minister lauded the efforts of 108 Ambulance staff for their role during the corona pandemic.

"You have been working without rest for the last seven months, staying away from your families. At a time when the private hospitals were closed during lockdown, you served the people," said Eatala, praising the staff. He said that the sub-committee had discussed their issues and all their issues would end after the committee submits its report to the Chief Minister.

The Minister said that the State faced corona with courage at a time when the developed nations feared. He said that the Chief Minister during the review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested increasing facilities in government hospitals. The Chief Minister had clearly said that government hospitals would provide services on par with corporate hospitals, said Eatala, adding the Chief Minister was trying to end the contract and outsourcing system.

He said that the Telangana government increased salaries of 2.40 lakh employees in the State. When the Chief Minister was informed about the salaries of 108 employees, he said 108 was not a private organization and it runs on the money of government, recalled Eatala stating that the staff would get 12-hour duty, allowances, PF soon.

He recalled that after the KCR Kits scheme was launched, institutional deliveries were increased and with the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, child marriages were stopped.