Hyderabad: Eatala Rajender inaugurates stem cells laboratory at NIMS

Health minister Eatala Rajender on Friday inaugurated stem cells laboratory at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad.

Later speaking, the minister said the laboratory helps to conduct more than 10,000 tests per day. The lab will be helpful for those suffering from blood cancer, added. "The government gives the highest priority to the health of the poor and the NIMS will be developed further with all the infrastructure," he asserted.

He continued that the out-patient department is being developed at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

Citing the corona-pandemic, the minister said around 40 lakh people have developed antibodies and they have recovered. "While many are showcasing the symptoms of the corona, some are asymptomatic to the virus. People must be aware of the thing and strictly adhere to the protocols to keep the virus at bay," Eatala said.

In the view of the rising coronavirus cases, the government enhanced the facilities at the hospitals and also developed TIMS and is also planning to develop hospital in and around Hyderabad, he added.