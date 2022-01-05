Hyderabad: ECIL installs oxygen plant in ESIC hospital

Hyderabad: The Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), under its CSR initiative, on Tuesday installed an oxygen generation plant (capacity: 960 LPM @ 4.5 bar pressure) costing Rs. 1.09 crore at ESIC Hospital, Sanathnagar, to provide oxygen support to patients.

Representatives of ECIL handed over the plant to Dr K K Pal (Medical Superintendent, ESIC Hospital). The ECIL team held a demonstration on the functioning of equipment and supply of oxygen to Covid wards. Other ESIC doctors Nagarjuna and Keerthi were present.

A Malviya, GM(HR) , C Munikrishna, AGM(P&A), V Satyanarayana, DGM (CAD), Bhavani Sankar, DGM (HR-E), L R Prasad, SM (Civil), Vijay Kumar, TM (CAD), Sunil Kumar (Personnel Officer), Bhaskar Reddy (president) and GVRV Prasad (general secretary), ECIL Staff & Workers' Union and office-bearers of ECIL Officers' Association J Arun Babu, DGM (CNSG) and Mohan Singh, DGM (SSD) attended.