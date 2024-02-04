Hyderabad: EEE department to organise weeklong faculty development program

Hyderabad: The department of EEE is organising one-week online Faculty Development Program (FDP) on ‘Exploring the Significance of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) in the Context of National Educational Policy (NEP)2020-The Role of Higher Educational Institutions ” from February 5 – 10 in Hyderabad.

- NEP 2020 recognizes the importance of integrating indigenous knowledge, traditions, and cultural practices into the education system.

The major aspects include cultural relevance, holistic education, local Language, inter disciplinary approach. The forthcoming faculty development programme (FDP) guarantees an immersive exploration, illuminating the pivotal role that higher educational institutions (HEI) play in sculpting the educational landscape.