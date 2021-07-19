Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Azha prayers at eidgah, mosques

Hyderabad: Eidgahs and mosques in Telangana are being prepared for Eid al-Adha prayer on July 21. This would be the first Eid prayer of Muslims after 2019, as public gathering and religious congregations were prohibited during the Corona pandemic.

Following Covid guidelines, the Muslim community had skipped performing Eid-ul-Fitr prayers twice and Eid Al Adha once for the last 18 months. They had performed Eid prayers at home.

On the instructions of State Waqf Board chairman Mohammad Saleem, arrangements at all congregational places in city, Mir Alam, Madannapet Hafeezpeth Eidgah, Qutub Shahi Gunbad, Eidgah Bilali, Eidgah Secunderabad, are being spruced up on a war footing.

In the wake of the monsoon waterproof tents will be set up. The Miralam Eidgah has been allocated Rs 7 lakh, while Hafeezpet Eidgah Rs1 lakh for arrangements.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), electricity, waterworks and other departments are coordinating for arrangements, as earlier. Also, traffic arrangements will be made around Eidgahs.

Muslims are eager to offer prayer at mosques/Eidgahs, as they were deprived to perform for a long time. Expressing their sentiments, people said they will pray for the health and wealth of humanity. They thanked the government for giving permission for religious congregations.

The Eidgah committees have assured that Covid guidelines will be followed strictly. Sanitisation facility will be provided at all Eidgahs. The committees have appealed to people to wear masks, carry sanitisers while coming for prayers.