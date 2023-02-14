  • Menu
Hyderabad: Eight-day ATC XIII camp ends

Highlights

The eight-day ATC XIII camp organised by the 4 Telangana Battalion NCC concluded on Monday.

Hyderabad: The eight-day ATC XIII camp organised by the 4 Telangana Battalion NCC concluded on Monday.

A release by NCC said 442 cadets attended the camp where holistic training was given on drill, firing, map-reading and many more. A traffic awareness programme was conducted by the traffic police.

The NCC B certificate practical exam was conducted at the camp. Completions were organised in drill, firing, tug-of-war and running. Winners were given prizes, said a senior officer, defence wing.


