Hyderabad: Elephant from Maharashtra to carry Bibi ka Alam

Hyderabad: Swastishri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya, Mahaswami Math to provide an Elephant for the traditional Moharram procession of Hyderabad to carry famous Bibi ka Alam on the day of Ashura.

The newly formed Telangana Elephant Welfare and Rehabilitation Society had made efforts to arrange the giant. As the State government and Telangana State Wakf Board comes forward to arrange an Elephant for the annual Moharram procession.

The Elephant had been gifted by H E H Nizams Trust decided to get it from a neighbouring state to carrying Bibi ka Alam. Continuing the tradition elephant Rajni of Nehru Zoological Park had been provided to carry Bibi ka Alam on Ashura.

After the directives of the High Court in 2019 elephant from Zoo park was not provided for both Bonalu and Moharram annual procession. Telangana Wakf Board arranged the elephant from Karnataka last year for both processions.

However, elephant Madhuri owned by Swastishri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya, Mahaswami Sansthan Math Maharashtra, has finalised for the upcoming Moharram procession and may reach city soon after having clearance from Maharashtra Government.

Rehearsal will carry with the elephant earlier than a procession as the giant is new to attend such a huge gathering here in Telangana.