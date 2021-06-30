Hyderabad: Engineering students develop dual use oxygen concentrator

Hyderabad: In an Innovation which is all set to help Covid patients needing oxygen, three students of Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology (LIE&T) (autonomous) have developed a dual use oxygen concentrator from a water purifier.

Shaik Mohd Rayyan, Md. Adil and Mohd. Misbahuddin, all of final year mechanical engineering, said: "the innovation belongs to medical domain or where there is a need for pure oxygen for a patient for survival.

During the ongoing pandemic where there is a need for pure oxygen to a patient, an oxygen concentrator fulfils it by providing O2 from air, which consist of 78 per cent nitrogen, 21 per cent oxygen and 1 per cent of inert gases.

An oxygen concentrator separates all gases, primarily nitrogen, from the air and supplies pure oxygen. Touseef Ahmed, the vicechairman of the institute, said "we had always been in the forefront in encouraging students to be innovative and develop products that usher in change in society.

The innovation of developing oxygen concentrator from water purifier is important, considering the higher use of Oxygen among Covid patients. He congratulated the students and thanked the faculty for supporting them in developing O2 concentrator.