Hyderabad: Event organised exclusively on agri-startups

Rajendranagar: The county's most sought-after food and agriculture accelerator programme, AGRI UDAAN 4.0, was launched on May 17, by a-IDEA, a technology business incubator of ICAR-NAARM focussing exclusively on agri-startups.

The event envisages bringing prospective incubatees who have disruptive ideas in agriculture that has social and business value and need support for incubation.

This programme will be followed by five web shows scheduled every week on Fridays, on various themes starting from May 21, to scout for potential start-ups which are struggling to scale up and require support from a-IDEA.

Upon registration, the process of shortlisting of startu-ps, capacity building, milestone-setting, accelerating, and connecting to investors on demo day will be followed. The launch programme was broadcast on various online streaming platforms watched by start-ups, mentors, industry officials, scientists, experts, academicians, and students across the country.

Dr GR Chintala, , NABARD chairman, launched it virtually. He congratulated a-IDEA for the launch of the fourth edition of this national event. In his inaugural address, he stressed the need for fostering start-ups that can change the country's agriculture scenario.

He commended the agriculture sector for its resilience during the pandemic, due to efforts of farmers and an efficient value chain system. Chintala advised start-ups to be more inclusive to farmers and understand the rural ecosystem while working for solutions. He released publications entitled "Fostering Agri-based Entrepreneurship in India '' and "Agribusiness Management Education at NAARM".

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Dr Anita Gupta, Adviser & Head, NSTEDB, DST, Prof P Appa Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, R Ramanan, Mission Director, Niti Ayog, Chaman Lal Dhanda, programme director, GIZ, in their addresses stressed the need for fostering start-ups by creating enabling environment.

Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, director, ICAR-NAARM, and president a-IDEA NAARM, highlighting the journey of AGRI UDAAN and briefed the entrepreneurship activities of a-IDEA. Dr K Srinivas, ADG (IPTM), ICAR, introduced the activities planned under Agri Udaan 4.0, which spans from May to November this year.

Dr N Sivaramane, CEO, a-IDEA NAARM, proposed a vote of thanks.