Hyderabad: Fake doctors are active, treating all ailments

Hyderabad: Fake doctors are active across the State treating all ailments without differentiating diseases and providing same medicines, including antibiotics for all kinds of sickness to elders and children equally.



Those posing as doctors are unable to even check BP, can't write names, but have been running clinics for long.

The clinics are being operated without registration in the guise of first aid centres. They are not only providing treatment, but also running labs and medical shops.

They are charging Rs 300-500 for each patient. It is hard to say whether they are doctors, RMPs, lab technicians or medical shop owners. When The Hans India enquired about their registration and qualifications they are unable to answer.

According to Health authorities, the first aid centres not registered, those running them cannot treat any disease. They are not trained. They have no right to write a single tablet and cannot operate any lab. They need a pharmacy certificate to run a medical shop.

These centres are like NGOs, who can provide first-aid to patients in cases, such as burning, snake-bite, or bandages in case of an accident.

A resident of Yellamma Banda, in Medchal district, a victim of food poisoning, went to a first aid centre. A person posing as doctor asked him about the ailment. He gave medicines from his own shop.

Speaking to The Hans India, the patient, Mirza Sattar Baig, said, "I got relief for two hours with those medicines provide by the first aid centre. Later, pain started. I went to a medical shop to get those medicines again, but they were not available at any shop."

"I was shocked when a medical shop worker revealed that the medicines will not be available in market. The person who prescribed them is not a doctor. They sell medicines of specific drug companies on a high margin.

I was surprised to know the person who treated me is not a doctor. This is not the only one, four first aid centres are being operated in my area. These people are playing with lives," Sattar added.

It is the District Medical Health Officers' responsibility to monitor such activities. Due to Covid since the last 18 months all authorities are busy fighting corona. DMHO Medchal Malkajgiri Dr Mallikarjuna Rao said, "Providing treatment by the first aid centre is illegal. We will inspect and seize such clinics. Stringent action will be taken against persons involved in such practices."