Hyderabad: Fake tea powder unit busted, stocks worth Rs 1.2L seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Zone team, and GHMC’s food safety officers on Monday raided a manufacturing unit of tea powder situated at Chandanagar. Police apprehended a person for adulteration and seized a huge quantity of adulterated tea powder and other materials worth a total of Rs 1.20 lakh from his possession.

Police arrested D Chandra Shekar (46), a manufacturer and supplier. Police seized 130 kgs of adulterated tea powder packets, 35 kgs of adulterated tea powder loose, 500 grams of Idacol sunset yellow colour, 500 grams of Neelikon colour, and 1200 ml of cardamom super flavour.

According to police, Chandra Shekar was found adulterating tea powder by mixing it with Idacol sunset yellow colour and Neelikon colour to make it appear as high-quality. Ande Srinivasa Rao, additional DCP, Task Force, said, “He also added cardamom super flavour to enhance the aroma, all without a valid license and in violation of FSSAI guidelines. He supplied the same in Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Golconda, Kukatpally, Gachibowli, Tellapur, Patancheru, and Lingampally, Chandanagar areas and tried to gain money by putting the lives of the public in danger for his profit.”

Police said consuming this unbranded tea powder can lead to various health issues. On information, the Task Force and food safety officer GHMC Circle-21, Chandanagar, raided said premises and seized the adulterated food substances worth Rs 1,20,000.