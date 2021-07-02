Hyderabad: Fashion designer held for running brothel

Hyderabad: The Kushaiguda and Malkajgiri special operations team (SOT) police have nabbed a woman who was allegedly engaged in prostitution in the guise of fashion designing.

According to Inspector Kushaiguda Manmohan, fashion designer Sunita Mandal (40) rented a house near Vasavisivanagar Park, Kushaiguda, and ran a brothel. On credible information, the SOT jointly carried out a surprise raid.

Vavanagari Mahadev who recently shifted to the same house, was caught red-handed with a young woman. The police arrested the woman who was allegedly involved in prostitution along with organiser Mandal and Mahadev.

They seized cash, two cell phones and a bike from them. The Jawaharnagar police also booked Mandal for prostitution. The case against her was registered on Thursday. The accused were produced before a magistrate.