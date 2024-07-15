Hyderabad: Fears over curbs return to haunt Cantt dwellers

Hyderabad: The construction of gates near Bison Gate and Richardson Road has sparked concerns among locals and daily commuters that the Local Military Authorities (LMA) might once again impose restrictions on civilian access to these routes.

Locals pointed out that for the past few days, gate-like structures are being constructed in these areas, creating uncertainty about their purpose.

Recently, the LMA barricaded the road and restricted civilian entry, though it is now open. However, security checks are being conducted during peak hours.

Some locals assume that a toll gate-like structure is being built, raising concerns that commuters might once again face the same hardships they have endured for decades due to road closures. These closures have forced locals to travel an additional eight to ten kilometers, with security checks and restrictions frequently imposed without prior public advisory.

It would be beneficial if the concerned officials provided clarity on the purpose of these gates. The construction and road restrictions have also led to an increase in traffic congestion.

“The question is why the construction is taking place and if they will close the gates again. Even 10 years ago, Lakdawala Junction was abruptly closed by the local military without any reason. Last year, five roads, including Richardson Road, Protnee Road, Byam Road, Albain Road, and Ammuguda Road, were reopened, but restrictions are still imposed without notice,” said Manoj Kumar, a daily commuter.

“Road closures have caused inconvenience to the public, forcing them to take longer routes and resulting in escalating fuel costs. The concerned officials should provide clear information. If they are planning to impose any road restrictions, it would be better to install signboards so locals can be informed,” said Nikhil Sriram, a local and daily commuter.