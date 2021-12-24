Hyderabad: Felling of trees raises hackles of Ram Murthy Colony residents

Mehdipatnam: For the past few months, morning walkers and residents of Ram Murthy Colony have been witnessing cutting of trees and dumping of branches and haphazard throwing of waste on footpaths and roads. Residents at the welfare association meeting wanted the latter to take up the issue meeting with the civic body.



Daily during the early hours, a morning walker spotted a person cutting off thick branches of a tree and throwing at a road corner. When the walker approached the person, he said the civic body had engaged him to cut a few trees for some work. "He hurriedly left without removing the branches left on road; he just dumped them on footpath," said Rajashekar Kumar, a local.

Such unscrupulous activities will damage the environment and may lead to many problems, point the residents. "Many birds are seen here; but due to regular dumping of construction waste from nearby places and tree-cutting have become the new nuisance in the colony. This is also interrupting power supply to several houses.

The branches are left on footpaths due to which residents face difficulties to walk. It has become a major reason for traffic jams in the colony," said Mohammed Junaid, another resident.

The locals say that after entering the colony from the MS College Circle the road has become a garbage dumping spot. Students are facing problems as they are forced to walk on roads while going to school. The dumped trees are also posing a threat to senior citizens who go for morning and evening walks.

Illegal parking is also a major issue in the colony. There are old and unused cars parked at public parks and in a few lanes. Residents say no one knows who had parked these vehicles; but they have been there for years. Consequently the locals face problems visiting the parks.

