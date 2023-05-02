Hyderabad: Few takers for suburban trains as commuters seek change of timings

Hyderabad: Most of the suburban train services plying in the city are almost running empty as the timings of these trains are not matching the denizens needs. Hence, to find a solution for this, members of the Suburban Train Travelers Association and denizens submitted a representation to the SCR (South Central Railway) officials to revise the timings.

Though the SCR introduced new MMTS services at various stretches, especially the Secunderabad to Medchal and Falaknuma to Umdanagar route, this is coming of no such greater help to the daily passengers due to the timings. For instance, train no-47233(Secunderabad-Medchal) begins its service at 10 am and this timing is not suitable for the 9am to 5pm office goers.

Noor Ahmed, General Secretary for LT (long train) and MMTS said, “Be it morning or evening, daily trains are plying mostly empty as the departure and arrival timings are not suitable to the denizens. The first train arrives Secunderabad at around 9.45 am which is not serving any purpose except the consumption of electrical energy. It will be better if the officials revise the timings which is suitable for the denizens,” added Noor.

The IT employees have also demanded to begin MMTS services directly from Medchal to Lingampalli, but nothing has been taken into consideration. “We are vexed of requesting the officials to change thee timings and also submitted a proposal to begin the first train at 8 am onwards,” he added.

“I prefer to travel by MMTS trains as they are cheaper than any other public transport. But I am forced to travel through bus as the train timings are not suitable. Also it would be better if the officials increase the train frequency,” said Gopal Reddy, a daily passenger.