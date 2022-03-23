Hyderabad: FGG seeks action against misuse of MLA vehicle stickers

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Speaker of Telangana State Legislative Assembly requesting him to take action for the removal of MLA stickers on vehicles.

In its letter to the Speaker, they said that the legislators are provided with two stickers annually to be pasted on their vehicles for easy identification. They alleged that the MLA stickers are being misused and multiple cars the legislator posses are all pasted with official stickers.

They further stated in the letter that the sticker-pasted cars are being used by unauthorised persons. The forum suggested the Speaker issue an identity card with the photo. The letter also mentions that Article 14 of the Indian Constitution provides for equality of status and of opportunity.

The forum urged the Speaker to dispense with the issue of stickers and take action to remove stickers already pasted on legislators' vehicles.