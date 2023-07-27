Hyderabad: ‘Fight till all the eligible get Dalit Bandhu’

Hyderabad: State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy asked the party SC Morcha to continue to fight till all the deserving Dalits get the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Kishan Reddy attending as chief guest at the BJP SC Morcha meeting headed by its president Koppu Bhasha, held here on Wednesday stressed the need to step up the struggle on public issues keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections.

He said under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s rule Dalits have been let down on all fronts and asked to fight on their behalf.

He said that except for the initial bravery of CM KCR to implement Dalit Bandhu introducing grandly has been delaying its implementation of the scheme.

The SC Morcha leaders were advised to continue till every eligible and deserving Dalit in the state gets Dalit Bandhu. Kishan Reddy said that Dalits are unable to get many government welfare schemes because no new ration card has been issued for 9 years. “From the promise of the Dalit Chief Minister to the Dalit Bandhu, CM KCR has failed to deliver on his promises made to the Dalits. The Morcha leaders should fight relentlessly for the next three months against KCR’s letting down the Dalits.”

He also said that the people of Telangana are confident that only BJP has the power to oust the BRS government and will provide Telangana with a corruption-free, development and welfare governance in the coming days.

The meeting prepared a road map with the main objective of the upcoming assembly elections along with many other topics.

BJP State SC Morcha vice-president Gangidi Manohar Reddy, SC Morcha national working committee member Vemula Ashok, former SC Commission members Ramulu, SC Morcha district presidents and in-charge persons participated.