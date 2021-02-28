Hyderabad: Film producer complains of illegal constructions in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Popular screenwriter, producer and director Kona Venkat on Saturday alleged that many illegal constructions were coming up in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Following which he sought action from Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao.



To bring to the notice of authorities over the mushrooming illegal constructions at Sayyed Nagar, Road no 12, Banjara Hills Kona Venkat on twitter wrote, "Lot of illegal constructions are coming up in Sayyed Nagar, Road no 12, Banjara Hills... No sewerage, No sanitation, No roads.. but multi storied constructions in these slums will lead to major problems in future.. Please look into this," said Venkat tagging Minister KTR and the GHMC commissioner.