Hyderabad: Fire at Sattva Elixir Building

A fire broke out early Saturday morning in the IT hub of Madhapur, Hyderabad. The fire started around 6 am in a bar-and-restaurant on the fifth floor of the Sattva Elixir building in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a cylinder blast. The explosion spread flames to the fourth floor and damaged a nearby building, causing panic among employees at a nearby software company.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene, evacuated the area, and brought the fire under control using four fire engines.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but the property was badly damaged. Authorities are investigating the cause, with early reports suggesting the explosion may have caused the fire.This is the third fire in Hyderabad in a short period.

On Friday, two other fires occurred: one at a fabric store in Rajendranagar, likely caused by a short circuit, and another at a pan shop in Secunderabad, possibly caused by a lamp.