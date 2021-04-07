Top
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at tyre godown in Afzal Gunj

Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at tyre godown in Afzal Gunj
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at tyre godown in Afzal Gunj

A fire broke out in a tyre godown here at Afzal Gunj in the city on Wednesday. Locals were scared as the godown which is near the petrol bunk caught on fire.

Due to the fire, traffic between Chaderghat and Afzal Gunj came to a halt. Around eight fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the fire. However, no casualties have been reported.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The loss of property is yet to be estimated.

