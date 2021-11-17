Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in apartment in Medchal, one dies

A major fire broke out in flat of Green hills colony in Mallapur of Medchal district. The fire which is said to have occurred due to a short-circuit engulfed like wild fire after coming in contact with oil cans.



A person, residing in the flat died of asphyxiation. The oil cans is suspected to have stored illegally in the apartment.



The apartment residents alerted the fire fighters who rushed to the area and launched efforts to bring the fire under control. Meanwhile, the police also reached the spot and took up the investigation. The loss of property is yet to be ascertained.

